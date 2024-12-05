Tate High’s KJ Crow Signs To Play Tennis For Coastal Alabama

Tate High School Tennis Aggie Katie-John Crow has signed with the Coastal Alabama Coyotes (Bay Minette).

Crow is a four year player for the Aggies. In 2023 as the #1 player, KJ led the Aggies to a 12-2 regular season record and the 2023 District Runner-up trophy. She is also a Tate Hall of Fame member who boasts a 4.08 GPA while enrolled in multiple AP and honors courses. She is also a member of the student council.

