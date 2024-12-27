It’s Easy To Recycle Your Wrapping Paper And Boxes

December 27, 2024

You can “go green” with those piles of Christmas wrapping paper and boxes by recycling them  in your weekly ECUA pickup.

Christmas wrapping paper, along with other household paper, plastics, steel and aluminum can be placed in your recycling container on your normal ECUA pickup day. Keep glitter, ribbons, and foil wrapping out of the recycling bin.

For complete details on which items are accepted — and which are not — try the Recycle Coach app.

ECUA offers curbside recycling for customers in the unincorporated areas of Escambia County. In addition, ECUA is offering free Christmas tree collections. ECUA customers in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties may place real wreaths and Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up with their regular yard waste collection. Customers are asked to remove all tinsel and decorations from their trees before placing them at the curb and to ensure that trees, or portions of trees, are no more than 6 feet in length. Trees can be placed at the curb with other yard trash and should not be placed in the recycling cans or green garbage containers.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 