It’s Easy To Recycle Your Wrapping Paper And Boxes

You can “go green” with those piles of Christmas wrapping paper and boxes by recycling them in your weekly ECUA pickup.

Christmas wrapping paper, along with other household paper, plastics, steel and aluminum can be placed in your recycling container on your normal ECUA pickup day. Keep glitter, ribbons, and foil wrapping out of the recycling bin.

For complete details on which items are accepted — and which are not — try the Recycle Coach app.

ECUA offers curbside recycling for customers in the unincorporated areas of Escambia County. In addition, ECUA is offering free Christmas tree collections. ECUA customers in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties may place real wreaths and Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up with their regular yard waste collection. Customers are asked to remove all tinsel and decorations from their trees before placing them at the curb and to ensure that trees, or portions of trees, are no more than 6 feet in length. Trees can be placed at the curb with other yard trash and should not be placed in the recycling cans or green garbage containers.

