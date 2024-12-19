Cooler Weather Returns

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Widespread frost, mainly before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after midnight. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Christmas Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.