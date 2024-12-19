Cooler Weather Returns
December 19, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Friday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Widespread frost, mainly before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after midnight. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Christmas Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
