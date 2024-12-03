Beulah Middle School Students Placed On ‘Hold’ This Afternoon

December 3, 2024

Beulah Middle School students were placed on a “hold” earlier this afternoon.

According to Cody Strother, spokesman for Escambia County Public Schools, a student left the building, so the remainder of the students were placed on a hold while they looked for the missing student. A hold is not a lockdown — with a hold there is just limited student movement within the building.

Beulah Middle has since resolved the situation and returned to normal operations.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

