Atmore Police Investigating Sunday Night Double Homicide
December 9, 2024
The Atmore Police Department is investigating a Sunday night double homicide.
At about 8:15 p.m., Atmore Police responded to a vacation residence in the 100 block of Ashley Street to find two people that had been shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle.
“They both passed away from their injuries,” Atmore Police Department Sgt. Darrell McMann said.
Additional details were not available Monday morning as the investigation continued.
