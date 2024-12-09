Atmore Police Investigating Sunday Night Double Homicide

December 9, 2024

The Atmore Police Department is investigating a Sunday night double homicide.

At about 8:15 p.m., Atmore Police responded to a vacation residence in the 100 block of Ashley Street to find two people that had been shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle.

“They both passed away from their injuries,” Atmore Police Department Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

Additional details were not available Monday morning as the investigation continued.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 