Atmore Man Charged With Attempted Murder

December 9, 2024

An Atmore man has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured one person Friday night.

Gelonté Giles, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center for attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

Giles allegedly shot a male just before 11 p.m. Friday at the Point Escambia Apartments. The victim was transported to Atmore Community Hospital before being airlifted to a trauma center.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately released.

