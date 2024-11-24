Warm Or Cold For Thanksgiving? Here’s The Outlook

We had a little cool down headed into this weekend. But will is stick around for Thanksgiving?

Sorry…forecasters say we will have a very Florida Thanksgiving this year, and you can put those sweaters and sweatpants away for a bit.

The forecast is calling for highs 75-76 across Escambia County for Thanksgiving Thursday. There’s also a 30 to 50% chance of rain Thursday across the county, slightly here in the north and lower along the coast.

If you are holding out for another cool spell…another cool down is forecast for Friday with a high of 60 and a low of 36.

