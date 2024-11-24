Suny, About 70 For Sunday
November 24, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Comments