Suny, About 70 For Sunday

November 24, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

