Sneak Peek Photos: The Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Fly On Thursday
November 1, 2024
Naval Air Station Pensacola hosted the 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Media Day on Thursday.
NAS and the flightline were closed to the public, but NorthEscambia.com was there to bring you a sneak peek at the show from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and others.
Pictured: The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds from the flightline Thursday at NAS Pensacola. NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.
