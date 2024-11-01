Sneak Peek Photos: The Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Fly On Thursday

November 1, 2024

Naval Air Station Pensacola hosted the 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Media Day on Thursday.

NAS and the flightline were closed to the public, but NorthEscambia.com was there to bring you a sneak peek at the show from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and others.

For the photo gallery, click here.

Over the weekend, we’ll also bring you bring you our interview with Blue Angel #5 Griffin Stangel, the solo pilot in the show, and others.

Pictured: The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds from the flightline Thursday at NAS Pensacola. NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 