Here’s The Air Show Schedule, Access Info, Prohibited Items List You Need To Know

Here’s the schedule and base access information you need to know for the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show for Friday and Saturday:

Everyone over the age of 18 is required to have a state-issued form of identification Both the Main Gate, at the south end of Navy Blvd., and the West Gate, at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway, will open at 8 a.m. both days, and the airshow is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Airshow visitors should observe all local traffic regulations. Parking along the side of roads entering the installation is prohibited. General admission to the event is free. Prohibited Items: All weapons (regardless of permit), including: Firearms Knives (including pocket knives and multi-tools) Replica or toy weapons Pepper spray Stun guns Walking sticks (except for handicap use)

Outside food or drink

Bikes, roller skates, roller blades, (kick and electric) scooters, and skateboards

Pets (not including service animals)

Drones

Coolers

Backpacks and large bags (only small purses, diaper bags, and small camera bags are permitted)

Ice chests or coolers

Pictured: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly at Naval Air Station Pensacola Thursday. NorthEsambia.com photo by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.