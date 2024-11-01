Here’s The Air Show Schedule, Access Info, Prohibited Items List You Need To Know
November 1, 2024
Here’s the schedule and base access information you need to know for the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show for Friday and Saturday:
- All weapons (regardless of permit), including:
- Firearms
- Knives (including pocket knives and multi-tools)
- Replica or toy weapons
- Pepper spray
- Stun guns
- Walking sticks (except for handicap use)
- Outside food or drink
- Bikes, roller skates, roller blades, (kick and electric) scooters, and skateboards
- Pets (not including service animals)
- Drones
- Coolers
- Backpacks and large bags (only small purses, diaper bags, and small camera bags are permitted)
- Ice chests or coolers
Pictured: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly at Naval Air Station Pensacola Thursday. NorthEsambia.com photo by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.
