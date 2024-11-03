SEC Soccer Tournament Starts Today At Ashton Brosnaham Park

Escambia County is hosting the SEC SEC Soccer Tournament at the Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park off 10 Mile Road today though November 10, marking the county’s third consecutive year hosting the tournament. During the week-long event, the top 12 women’s soccer teams will compete for the championship title.

“We are incredibly proud to once again host the SEC tournament, and we look forward to welcoming the teams and fans to Escambia County,” Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “This is an exciting event not only for District 5 and Escambia County, but for all of Northwest Florida. I appreciate the continued partnership with Pensacola Sports and the SEC, along with the countless staff members and volunteers who work behind the scenes to make an event like this possible.”

Tickets are now one sale at pensacolasports.org. All-tournament passes are $45. Individual session tickets for the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals are $12 for adults and $7 for students/military. Tickets for the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 10, are $17 for adults and $12 for students/military. Taxes and service fees are included in the listed ticket prices. Kids 12 and under wearing a soccer jersey get in free with a paying adult on Sunday, Nov. 3 and on Tuesday, Nov. 5. A clear bag policy is in effect for this event. Admission is free for children 5 and under at all games.

Since 2022, the SEC tournament has drawn thousands of attendees to Escambia County and generated millions of dollars in local economic impact. The 2022 tournament broke SEC attendance records with more than 10,000 attendees, generating a $2.5 million economic impact, according to the county.

The tournament will air on the SEC Network.

The schedule is below for the first round on Sunday and the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Winner advance to the semifinals on Thursday and the championship on Sunday, November 10.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.