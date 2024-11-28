Miracle League Holds Annual Turkey Fry (With Photo Gallery)

November 28, 2024

The Miracle League of Pensacola held their annual turkey fry fundraiser Wednesday at their park on East Nine Mile Road.

A small army of volunteers worked to deep fry the turkeys to perfection, rows of timers keeping track of the cooking time at a command center of sorts. Cadets from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also volunteered to make sure the turkeys were ready to enjoy on Thanksgiving.

This year, the Miracle League fried about 350 turkeys.

The American Legion Post 340 had several volunteers helping out, and they presented the Miracle League with a surprise check for $7,356.

The Miracle League provides physically and mentally challenged children a safe and spirited program in which they can hit, run, and catch on a baseball field – just like other kids. MLP offers a unique and memorable opportunity these children would not otherwise have. It is a place where every player plays, every player hits, every player gets on base, every player scores, and every player wins – every inning.

