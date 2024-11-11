Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter After Cantonment Boy Dies

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested an Alabama man for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in connection with an I-10 crash November 6 that injured six Cantonment residents, including a 14-year-old boy that suffered critical injuries and has now passed away.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 14-year-old was the passenger in a van along with five other Cantonment residents ranging in age from 12 to 50 that suffered minor injuries.

FHP said the van and a pickup truck were involved in the crash, and at least one vehicle rolled over.

Troopers originally charged the driver of the pickup, 49-year-old Shawn Reynolds Wilber of Daphne, Alabama, with DUI with serious bodily injury. He was later released from the Escambia County Jail on bond. He was arrested again Sunday and charged with both DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on I-10 westbound, just west of the Highway 29 exit.