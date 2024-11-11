Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter After Cantonment Boy Dies
November 11, 2024
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested an Alabama man for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in connection with an I-10 crash November 6 that injured six Cantonment residents, including a 14-year-old boy that suffered critical injuries and has now passed away.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 14-year-old was the passenger in a van along with five other Cantonment residents ranging in age from 12 to 50 that suffered minor injuries.
FHP said the van and a pickup truck were involved in the crash, and at least one vehicle rolled over.
Troopers originally charged the driver of the pickup, 49-year-old Shawn Reynolds Wilber of Daphne, Alabama, with DUI with serious bodily injury. He was later released from the Escambia County Jail on bond. He was arrested again Sunday and charged with both DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on I-10 westbound, just west of the Highway 29 exit.
Comments
4 Responses to “Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter After Cantonment Boy Dies”
How very sad! This guy decided it was a good idea to drive after getting drunk. As a result several people were hurt and a young man was killed. I knew this young man! He had his whole life ahead of him and now he’s gone. So very tragic!
Tragedy upon tragedy….A choice made to drink prior to driving (something many have practiced and were never been caught or caused an accident) due to whatever reason. And now young Mr. Wilber will be sent to prison, perhaps leaving a wife and children to fend for themselves. My prayer is that he will find Jesus Christ and thereafter follow His teachings, then live for Him throughout the remainder of his life.
How terribly sad. I am so sorry for the loss of your child. Praying for the family and friends. As for you Mr. Wilber, I hope you spend years in prison. There is no excuse to drive drunk. You deserve what you get, and hopefully, a judge will do the right thing and keep your ass in prison for many years.
My sincere condolences and prayers go out to young man and his family. I pray for full recovery for the others who were injured. I have no such sympathy for the man who chose to forever to change the lives of all of these innocent people and I hope he rots in prison.