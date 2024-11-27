Homicide Suspect Surrenders At County Jail

November 27, 2024

A wanted homicide suspect has surrendered at the Escambia County Jail.

Arrington Marcellas Moultrie, 35, turned himself in Tuesday after appearing in media reports and was booked at 1:42 p.m.

He is charged with homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obstruction of justice-evidence tampering. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond

Moultrie was charged for his alleged involvement in a homicide November 16 in the 6600 block of Hampton Road about 6 p.m. EMS transported the gunshot victim from a nearby Raceway station on Pensacola Boulevard. The victim’s name has not been released.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 