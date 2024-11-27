Homicide Suspect Surrenders At County Jail

A wanted homicide suspect has surrendered at the Escambia County Jail.

Arrington Marcellas Moultrie, 35, turned himself in Tuesday after appearing in media reports and was booked at 1:42 p.m.

He is charged with homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obstruction of justice-evidence tampering. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond

Moultrie was charged for his alleged involvement in a homicide November 16 in the 6600 block of Hampton Road about 6 p.m. EMS transported the gunshot victim from a nearby Raceway station on Pensacola Boulevard. The victim’s name has not been released.