ECSO Seeks Homicide Suspect

November 26, 2024

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a homicide suspect.

Monday, ECSO said deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Arrington, Marcellas Moultrie who has an active warrant for homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obstruction of justice-evidence tampering.

Deputies said the charges are related to an incident on November 16 on Hampton Road.

Anyone with information on Moultrie’s whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

