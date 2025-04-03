Mostly Cloudy, High In The Low 80s Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.