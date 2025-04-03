Mostly Cloudy, High In The Low 80s Today

April 3, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 