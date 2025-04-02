Bridges Records 18 Outs As Northview Slips To West Florida; Gulf Breeze Tops Tate

April 2, 2025

West Florida 3, Northview 1

The Northview Chiefs slipped to West Florida 3-1 on Tuesday night in Pensacola.

Jackson Bridges recorded 18 outs for the Chiefs in six innings, allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out seven and walking three.

Northview’s only score came on an error in the third inning. Grayden Sheffield, Kelan Jury and Cole Davis each had one hit for the Chiefs.

Up next, the Chiefs will head up to Atmore to take on Escambia County on Thursday before a rematch in Bratt with West Florida on Friday.

Gulf Breeze, Tate 0

The Gulf Breeze Dolphins defeated Tate 7-0 on Tuesday night in Cantonment.

Connor Dethlefs, Cal Foxworth, and Kaden Posta each had one hit for the Aggies.

Bryton McLellan went five and two-thirds innings and took the loss for Tate. He allowed six runs (two earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out four. Sheppard Edgar threw one and one-third innings, allowing on hit and one run while walking one.

Next, Tate will host the West Florida Jagaurs on Thursday before traveling to Navarre on Friday.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

