Cantonment Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Atmore Traffic Stop

April 2, 2025

A Cantonment man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Atmore.

Joseph Neales, 49, was pulled over by Atmore Police on Highway 21 for failing to wear a seat belt. During the stop, an officer noticed suspicious behavior and obtained consent to search the vehicle. Police said the search uncovered a small amount of methamphetamine, ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia.

Neales was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

