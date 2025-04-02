Cantonment Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Atmore Traffic Stop

A Cantonment man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Atmore.

Joseph Neales, 49, was pulled over by Atmore Police on Highway 21 for failing to wear a seat belt. During the stop, an officer noticed suspicious behavior and obtained consent to search the vehicle. Police said the search uncovered a small amount of methamphetamine, ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia.

Neales was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.