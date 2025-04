Tate LaCrosse Celebrates Senior Night

Tate High School Lacrosse celebrated senior night Tuesday.

The Aggies honored three seniors: Talia Mendiola, Hannah Keeler, and Laila Ritchey.

In Tuesday night’s game, Tate fell to the Seacoast Collegiate Swordfish from Santa Rosa Beach.

Pictured top: (L-R) Tate Lacrosse seniors Hannah Keeler, Talia Mendiola, and Laila Ritchey. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.