DeSantis Proposes $1,000 Property Tax Rebate For Florida Homeowners

Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a plan Monday to provide direct property tax relief to Florida homeowners, proposing a rebate averaging $1,000 for each homesteaded property in the state. He said the rebates, which would be issued in December 2025, are aimed at offsetting state-mandated school property taxes while ensuring full funding for local school districts.

If approved by the Legislature, the proposal would benefit more than 5.1 million homeowners across Florida. The initiative aligns with DeSantis’ broader goal of ultimately eliminating property taxes through a future constitutional amendment.

“Property taxes effectively require homeowners to pay rent to the government,” said DeSantis. “Constitutional protections for Florida homeowners require approval of the voters in 2026. In the meantime, Floridians need relief. I am today proposing a plan that will result in—on average—$1,000 rebate checks for each household as a discount on their property taxes. If the Legislature acts on this plan now, we can get this done this year. Let’s get this done for the people of Florida this session.”

The governor called on the Florida Legislature to grant the necessary authority to issue the rebates immediately, leveraging the state’s strong revenue position to benefit full-time residents.