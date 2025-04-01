West Florida Libraries Upgrading Software, Temporary Service Disruptions Expected

A migration to new software is underway at West Florida Public Libraries to provide improvements to patron requests, checkouts, and services.

During the migration period, interlibrary loan services will be temporarily unavailable. Any checked-out interlibrary loan materials can still be returned in person at any WFPL location. Overdue fines that occur due to the migration will be waived.

Beginning Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m., access to library accounts and online catalogues will be temporarily unavailable. Patron accounts will be locked, and no new accounts or renewals will be processed until the migration is complete. Patrons are encouraged to visit WFPL locations in person to check materials out with a staff member.

The software migration is expected to be completed in April.

Library hours of operation and scheduled events will remain unchanged during the migration period.