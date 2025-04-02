Clearing, High In The Lowers 80s

April 2, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast

Wednesday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

