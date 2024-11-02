Friday Night High School Scoreboard
November 2, 2024
Here are Friday night high school football schedule from the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Escambia 34 Tate 14 [Story, photos..]
- Jay 49, J.U. Blacksher 23
- Pensacola 50, Gulf Breeze 25
- Pine Forest 19, West Florida 9
- Pace 48, Milton 0
- Central 34, Wewahitchka 28
- Pensacola Catholic 31, St. John Paul II 24
- Niceville 35, Navarre 7
- Flomaton 6, Northview 0 [Thursday-Story, photos...]
- Bye: Washington
ALABAMA
- T.R. Miller 49, W.S. Neal 12
Pictured: The Tate Aggies fell to the 34-14 to the Escambia Gators Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
