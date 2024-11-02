Friday Night High School Scoreboard

Here are Friday night high school football schedule from the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Escambia 34 Tate 14 [Story, photos..]

Jay 49, J.U. Blacksher 23

Pensacola 50, Gulf Breeze 25

Pine Forest 19, West Florida 9

Pace 48, Milton 0

Central 34, Wewahitchka 28

Pensacola Catholic 31, St. John Paul II 24

Niceville 35, Navarre 7

Flomaton 6, Northview 0 [Thursday-Story, photos...]

Bye: Washington

ALABAMA

T.R. Miller 49, W.S. Neal 12

Pictured: The Tate Aggies fell to the 34-14 to the Escambia Gators Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.