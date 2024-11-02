Friday Night High School Scoreboard

November 2, 2024

Here are Friday night high school football schedule from the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Escambia 34 Tate 14 [Story, photos..]
  • Jay 49, J.U. Blacksher 23
  • Pensacola 50, Gulf Breeze 25
  • Pine Forest 19, West Florida 9
  • Pace 48, Milton 0
  • Central 34,  Wewahitchka 28
  • Pensacola Catholic 31, St. John Paul II 24
  • Niceville 35, Navarre 7
  • Flomaton 6, Northview 0 [Thursday-Story, photos...]
  • Bye: Washington

ALABAMA

  • T.R. Miller 49, W.S. Neal 12

Pictured: The Tate Aggies fell to the 34-14 to the Escambia Gators Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

