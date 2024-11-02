Tate Aggies Fall To The Escambia Gators (With Gallery)

November 2, 2024

The Escambia Gators defeated the Tate Aggies 34-14 Friday night in Cantonment to end the 2024 regular season.

The Aggies scored on 2-yard keeper from senior quarterback Taite Davis in the third quarter. Tate scored again on an 83-yard Carson Carson Secchiari touchdown run to tie it up 14-14 with 1:08 in the third, but the Gators battled back for the win.

For a photo gallery, click here.

“We got back in and got the momentum,” Tate head coach Rhett Summerford said. “We just couldn’t finish. ”

“I think we have a good enough team to be in,” Summerford said. “We didn’t who show it tonight. We’ve got to figure that out.”

The Tate Aggies, now at 7-3 were ranked seventh in the region heading into Friday night’s contest. It’s now a final wait and see to find out oi the Aggies are playoff bound with an at-large bid. Escambia (8-2) is guaranteed a playoff spot with the District 1-4A title.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 