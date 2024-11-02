Tate Aggies Fall To The Escambia Gators (With Gallery)

The Escambia Gators defeated the Tate Aggies 34-14 Friday night in Cantonment to end the 2024 regular season.

The Aggies scored on 2-yard keeper from senior quarterback Taite Davis in the third quarter. Tate scored again on an 83-yard Carson Carson Secchiari touchdown run to tie it up 14-14 with 1:08 in the third, but the Gators battled back for the win.

“We got back in and got the momentum,” Tate head coach Rhett Summerford said. “We just couldn’t finish. ”

“I think we have a good enough team to be in,” Summerford said. “We didn’t who show it tonight. We’ve got to figure that out.”

The Tate Aggies, now at 7-3 were ranked seventh in the region heading into Friday night’s contest. It’s now a final wait and see to find out oi the Aggies are playoff bound with an at-large bid. Escambia (8-2) is guaranteed a playoff spot with the District 1-4A title.

