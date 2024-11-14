Escambia Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Fentanyl Trafficking

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to state prison for trafficking fentanyl.

Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Edward Eugene Williams to 25 years in state prison, with a mandatory minimum of seven years to be served without the possibility of early release, for trafficking in fentanyl. In addition, Williams was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

The case stemmed from an incident on August 26, 2023, when deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office stopped Williams for a broken headlight at the intersection of Pensacola Boulevard and Burgess Road. Officers noted his nervous behavior, and Williams admitted his license was suspended. A K9 unit alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, leading to a search that uncovered over six grams of fentanyl, along with drug paraphernalia including scales, baggies, and pipes. A receipt bearing Williams’ name was also found with the drugs.

Following a one-hour deliberation, an Escambia County jury found Williams guilty on all counts. Prosecutor Christopher Patterson emphasized the severe impact of fentanyl on the community, stating, “Fentanyl has wreaked havoc on our community, and those who traffic in it must be held accountable.”