Early Voting Ends With General Election Turnout Now Over 50%

November 3, 2024

Thirteen days of early voting ended Saturday in Escambia County with turnout for the general election already surpassing 50%.

As of Saturday, 112,710 Escambia County voters had voted, for an unofficial turnout of 52.5%. Of those, 80,506 voted early and one of 10 locations, while 31,771 vote-by-mail ballots had been received.

The busiest early voting location was the Bellview Branch Library (14,938), followed by Ashbury Place and Cokesbury Church (14,341) and the Escambia Extension Office on Stefani Road (14,643). The slowest was the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century with 883 early voters.

Countywide, there were 45,291 Republican early voters, 21,3698 Democrats and 12,221 with no party affiliation.

Voting precincts will be open Tuesday, November 5 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For your Escambia County sample ballot, click here.

Pictured: The early voting location at the Molino Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

