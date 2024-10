‘Spook The Bulldogs’ Tailgate Party Friday At Tate High School

Hillcrest Baptist Church will sponsor a Spok the Bulldogs Tailgate Party Friday afternoon, October 25.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. in the school courtyard with food, drinks, and games. Costumes are encouraged, but school dress code applies with no face coverings, hats or toy weapons.

The Tate Aggies will host the Crestview Bulldogs at 7 p.m.