Pickup Discovered In The Escambia River Near Bluff Springs

October 10, 2024

A pickup truck was discovered in the Escambia River Thursday morning.

The Toyota Tacoma pickup was partially submerged in several feet of water in the Bluff Springs Recreational Area, about 1.7 miles from Highway 29 just south of Century (map below).

The Century and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded about 8 a.m. and found no obvious signs on anyone in the vehicle. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office dive team later responded and confirmed that the pickup was not occupied.

The ECSO said the truck was later reported stolen by the owner.

The pickup was down an embankment at end of a dirt road in the Escambia River Water Management Area.

NorthEscambia.com photos/images, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Pickup Discovered In The Escambia River Near Bluff Springs”

  1. Pat on October 10th, 2024 4:37 pm

    Sounds suspicious to me….jmo





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 