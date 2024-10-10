Pickup Discovered In The Escambia River Near Bluff Springs

A pickup truck was discovered in the Escambia River Thursday morning.

The Toyota Tacoma pickup was partially submerged in several feet of water in the Bluff Springs Recreational Area, about 1.7 miles from Highway 29 just south of Century (map below).

The Century and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded about 8 a.m. and found no obvious signs on anyone in the vehicle. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office dive team later responded and confirmed that the pickup was not occupied.

The ECSO said the truck was later reported stolen by the owner.

The pickup was down an embankment at end of a dirt road in the Escambia River Water Management Area.

NorthEscambia.com photos/images, click to enlarge.