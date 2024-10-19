IP To Lay Off 600 Employees Company Wide; None In Cantonment

October 19, 2024

International Paper plans to layoff 650 employees, the company has confirmed to several industry news sites. Locally, IP says the layoffs do not include the IP Pensacola mill in Cantonment.

“This announcement is not related to any mill operations at Pensacola – so no impact here.” IP Regional Communications Manager Whitney Fike said Friday.

A majority of the 650 layoffs are expected in Memphis, Tennessee, where the company is headquartered.

In October of last year, IP permanently ceased operation of one of their production machines in Pensacola. It was estimated at the time that about 100 local jobs would be impacted as the idled #4 machine did not resume production.

Pictured: The International Paper Pensacola Mill in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 