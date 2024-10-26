Friday Night High School Scoreboard
October 26, 2024
FLORIDA
- Tate 54, Crestview 30 [Story, photos...]
- Jay 41, Wewahitchka 0
- Pensacola High 28, West Florida 21
- Escambia 14, Pine Forest 13
- Pensacola Catholic 55, South Walton 6
- Washington 49, Destin 8
- Pace 35, Navarre 7
- Niceville 43, Milton 3
- Mosley 48, Gulf Breeze 7
- Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 30, Central 22
- Bye: Northview
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 21, Cottage Hill 0
- T.R. Miller 43, Bayside Academy 0
- W.S. Neal 33, Mobile Christian 12
- Hillcrest (Evergreen) 45, Escambia County (Atmore) 22
- Bessemer 2, Escambia Academy 0*
*Escambia Academy has forfeited all remaining games due to injuries.
Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Crestview 54-30 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge
Comments