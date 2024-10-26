Friday Night High School Scoreboard

October 26, 2024

FLORIDA

  • Tate 54, Crestview 30 [Story, photos...]
  • Jay 41, Wewahitchka 0
  • Pensacola High 28, West Florida 21
  • Escambia 14, Pine Forest 13
  • Pensacola Catholic 55,  South Walton 6
  • Washington 49, Destin 8
  • Pace 35, Navarre 7
  • Niceville 43, Milton 3
  • Mosley 48, Gulf Breeze 7
  • Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 30, Central 22
  • Bye: Northview

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton 21, Cottage Hill 0
  • T.R. Miller 43, Bayside Academy 0
  • W.S. Neal 33, Mobile Christian 12
  • Hillcrest (Evergreen) 45,  Escambia County (Atmore) 22
  • Bessemer 2, Escambia Academy 0*

*Escambia Academy has forfeited all remaining games due to injuries.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Crestview 54-30 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge

