Friday Night High School Scoreboard

FLORIDA

Tate 54, Crestview 30 [Story, photos...]

Jay 41, Wewahitchka 0

Pensacola High 28, West Florida 21

Escambia 14, Pine Forest 13

Pensacola Catholic 55, South Walton 6

Washington 49, Destin 8

Pace 35, Navarre 7

Niceville 43, Milton 3

Mosley 48, Gulf Breeze 7

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 30, Central 22

Bye: Northview

ALABAMA

Flomaton 21, Cottage Hill 0

T.R. Miller 43, Bayside Academy 0

W.S. Neal 33, Mobile Christian 12

Hillcrest (Evergreen) 45, Escambia County (Atmore) 22

Bessemer 2, Escambia Academy 0*

*Escambia Academy has forfeited all remaining games due to injuries.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Crestview 54-30 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge