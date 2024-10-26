Tate Aggies Beat Crestview 54-30 (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate Aggies beat the Crestview Bulldogs 54-30 Friday night on Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium.

Win the win, the Aggies improve to 7-2, matching wins for their best season since 2007 when they went 7-4. But more importantly, Friday night was a battle to keep that last spot in the playoffs for the Aggies, ranked No. 8 in the region.

For a photo gallery, click here. Look for band, cheerleaders and other bonus photos soon on NorthEscambia.com.

The Aggies scored with two touchdowns from Elijah West, two from Laquarius Bradford, one from Carson Secchiari, and two from from Christian Neptune, who is back from injury status. Quarterback Taite Davis also scored on a keeper.

“It’s a great looking scoreboard,” head coach Rhett Summerford said following the win. “Hats off to our defense. The offense kind of clicked also.”

“It was nice to get No 1. (Neptune) back so that we have both sides of the offense that we can throw to and still a strong running game,” he said about the pivotal district win.

“Tonight before the game, I simply said, hey 1-0, that’s all we’ve got to do, and they responded tonight,” the head coach said.

Summer the Aggies will do it again next week against Escambia. The Gators are riding a five-game winning streak at 7-2.

“It’s exciting to see Tate be in the district picture. I know Pace is probably number one, but, hey, we are getting there, and I’m proud of our guys.”

During Friday night’s game, an injured Crestview player was transported off the field by Escambia County EMS. An update on his condition was not available.

Picture top: Carson Secchiari scores a touchdown for the Tate Aggies Friday night against Crestview. Inset: Back from an injury, Christian Neptune goes up to catch a pass. Below: Elijah West with a catch in the endzone for a touchdown. Second below: Taite Davis on a quarterback keeper. Third below: Christian Neptune with a touchdown reception. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.