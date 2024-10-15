Ernest Ward Middle To Host Homecoming Football Game Tonight

October 15, 2024

Tonight is homecoming for the Ernest Ward Eagles as they host Escambia County Middle School at 6 p.m.

Eighth grade football players, cheerleaders and band members will be recognized at 5:30 p.m. All alumni are invited. Past homecoming queens will be recognized on the field at halfime.

Fans are encouraged to bring a chair due to limited seating.

Tickets are available on GoFan.co. (You can choose to support the football team, band, or cheerleaders with your ticket purchase.)

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 