Day Of Caring Projects Completed at Jim Allen, Tate, Lipscomb

Volunteer groups fanned out across Escambia County Friday for the United Way of West Florida’s 31st Annual Day of Caring.

Day of Caring is a community-wide initiative that connects volunteers and resources with local agencies and schools needing support. Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Hundreds of people worked together to complete all kinds of projects that provide additional capacity to the organizations and institutions that keep our community strong.

Since 1993, United Way of West Florida has coordinated more than 28,000 volunteers to complete projects across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

About 850 volunteers took part in Friday’s Day of Caring, including volunteers at Jim Allen Elementary and Tate High schools.

A team from International Paper in Cantonment volunteered at Jim Allen Elementary School. They put a new coat of paint on the school’s basketball games, four square games and installed new basketball nets in a playground refresh.

Nearly 20 dedicated volunteers from the local Publix rolled up their sleeves to assist in a campus beautification project at Tate High School. Their efforts focused on revitalizing the front entrance by excavating overgrown plants and weeds, transforming the space in between the Jennings building into a welcoming environment for students and staff alike.

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the amazing volunteers who participated. Their hard work and commitment have made a lasting positive impact on Tate and exemplify the power of community collaboration,” Tate High School Assistant Principal Paul Lovely said.

At Lipscomb Elementary School, a team from Navy Federal Credit Union used paint to transform the school, adding new life and vibrancy to the campus.

