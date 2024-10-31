Costco Files Updated Plans For New Store On Nine Mile Road

Updated plans were filed this week for a Costco on Nine Mile Road.

The plans filed with Escambia County show the 172,580 square feet Costco retail store with a gas station and 885 parking spaces at 235 East Nine Mile Road, at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. That’s the site of the current Planet Fitness and a former Kmart store. It’s several parcels totaling just under 22 acres.

The new plans are about 10 thousand square feet larger than the original proposal submitted back in June.

The plans show the existing Dairy Queen, Sam’s Seafood Restaurant and Wells Fargo to remain, with a Costco gas station constructed between Sam’s Seafood and Wells Fargo in an area that is currently a parking area for the old shopping center. The current Planet Fitness building will be demolished to make room for the new Costco.

The new plan submittal followed Escambia County Development Review feedback in July, and committee staff responded looking for more information and some clarifications. A DRC Committee review on the resubmission has not yet been scheduled.

Click images to enlarge.