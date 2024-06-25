New Costco Planned For Nine Mile Road

Preliminary plans were filed Monday for a new Costco on Nine Mile Road.

The plans filed with Escambia County show the 161,780 square foot Costco retail store with a gas station and 885 parking spaces at 235 East Nine Mile Road at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. That’s the site of a current Planet Fitness and a former Kmart store.

The plans show the currently buildings being demolished for the new Costco on seven parcels totalling just under 22 acres.

The outlying parcels with Well Fargo Bank, Sam’s Seafood Restaurant and Dairy Queen will remain with the gas station between Sam’s Seafood and Well Fargo.

Thomas Engineering Group of Tampa filed the plans with Escambia County.

The plans have not been set for formal review by the Escambia County Development Review Committee and most go through numerous steps before a building permit is issued.

NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.