Tate High School Crowns Homecoming Queen Hailey Locke (Gallery)

Friday night, Tate High School crowned Homecoming Queen Hailey Locke. First runner-up to the queen was Faith Etheridge, and second runner-up was Blakely Campbell.

Pictured above: (L-R) Second runner-up Blakely Campbell. Homecoming Queen Hailey Locke. and first runner-up Faith Etheridge. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

