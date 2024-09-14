A Great Place To Be: Tate Is Now 4-0 With Homecoming Win Over Milton (With Gallery)

“We are 4-0. We are proud of that. It’s a great place to be.”

That’s how Tate Head coach Rhett Summerford described the Aggies 30-14 homecoming night win over the Milton Panthers.

It’s a revival of sorts for the Aggies. Tate has not started a season at 4-0 since 2016, and they dropped that fifth game that year to Niceville on the way to a 9-3 season.

The Aggies are coming off a 5-5 season last year and, before that, several tough years that saw them win just one game in each season from 2019 to 2022.

Before a huge crowd at Pete Gindl Stadium, Tate opened the scoring Friday when senior quarterback Taite Davis connected with Elijah West for a 13-yard touchdown pass to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead with 35 seconds to go in the first quarter.

Milton responded with a touchdown of their own but missed the extra point, leaving Tate with a narrow 7-6 advantage. Carson Secchiari added a 23-yard touchdown to extend the Aggies’ lead.

Nicco White later contributed 23-yard touchdown with 4:32 to go in the fourth, and Milton scored a late touchdown with less than a minute to go.

“Good things, bad things,” Tate head coach Rhett Summerford said following the win. “We’ve still got work to do. It was ugly at times. I think we got into the red zone plenty of times to score a lot of points, and we just didn’t capitalize enough.”

“Defense kind of played bend but don’t break; it was kind of grindy. It was only 14, and one of those they scored at the end, but offensively, we can’t get into the red zone and not score. I think that’s the frustration part of the night, and I told the kids we’ve got work to do.”

The Aggies will face a quick turnaround as they travel to West Florida next Thursday night. With a short week of preparation, including a JV game on Monday, Summerford said the Aggies “have got to kind of get after it.”

Loor for photo galleries over the next few days from the homecoming parade, the alumni cheerleaders, cheerleaders, student section, band, fans and more.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.