Sunny Monday And Tuesday, Increasing Rain Chance Midweek
September 23, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 82.
Comments