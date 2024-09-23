Sunny Monday And Tuesday, Increasing Rain Chance Midweek

September 23, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 82.

