Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine Forms, Expected To Become Hurricane In The Gulf

September 23, 2024

9

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has formed in the western Caribbean.

By the middle of the week, it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico and become a hurricane with an eventual Florida landfall.

The likelihood of strengthening is high for what will eventually be named Tropical Storm and then Hurricane Helene.

The forecast path can, and often will, change. It’s too early to tell what local impacts the hurricane will have in the Escambia County area. At minimum, our rain chance will increase, and there will be an increased risk of risk currents and high surf at the beaches.

The latest information on the PTC 9 is in the graphic above.

Written by William Reynolds 

 