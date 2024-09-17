Northview Chiefs Fall Short In Five Sets To Escambia Gators

The Northview High School Lady Chiefs battled the Escambia High School Gators in a five-set volleyball match on Tuesday night at Northview High School in Bratt.

The Lady Chiefs ultimately fell short 3-2, losing the match by scores of 25-23, 25-18, 18-25, 22-25, and 15-6.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The match was a back-and-forth affair from start to finish. The Gators took the first two sets, but the Lady Chiefs roared back to win the third and fourth sets, forcing a decisive fifth set.

In the final set, the momentum shifted back in favor of Escambia, as they pulled away to secure the victory.

The Lady Chiefs will look to bounce back as they host Blacksher Bulldogs from Uriah, Alabama, Thursday at 5 p.m.

