House Makeover: Molino Fire Station Edition

Call a house makeover, Molino Fire Station edition.

As we recently reported, career fighters are now staffing the Molino Fire Station 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That means they are working, eating, sleeping, and just hanging out between calls at the Molino Fire Station.

Now that crews are living in the station, it’s undergoing a bit of a makeover. We stopped by and took an impromptu tour recently with Escambia County Fire Rescue Chief Adam Harrison and Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. It’s only fair to note that what you see in these photos depicts a real working fire station. The firefighters did not have a chance to “straighten up” for visitors in advance.

There’s still painting to be done, a new Viking stove will be installed, and other working and aesthetic upgrades will take place.

The Molino Fire Station was constructed as a volunteer firehouse. Molino is now what is known as combination department –volunteers would still respond to calls alongside the paid crews.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.