Career Fire Crews Now Staffing The Molino Fire Station 24/7

Career fighters are now staffing the Molino Fire Station 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The full staffing went into effect at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 17.

The four-member crews are a special operations team, providing light technical and special rescue services in addition to responding to fire and medical calls across North Escambia. The station will respond in the Molino fire district, and provide assistance in the McDavid, Walnut Hill, Century and Cantonment fire districts, along with assistance in other local areas.

“This will really bolster our response in the north end,” Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said recently. “This will benefit the entire area.”

The current “Squad 9″ truck (pictured below) that was assigned to the McDavid Fire Station in September 2023 was transferred to the Molino Fire Station, becoming known as “Squad 18″ for the new crews. “Engine 9″ and other apparatuses will remain in McDavid.

Work was done at the Molino Fire Station to remodel the bunk rooms, living quarters and the kitchen to better support occupation by 24/7 crews.

Molino is now what is known as combination department –volunteers would still respond to calls alongside the paid crews.

“I’m pleased to know that my friends and neighbors in the Molino area will have coverage 24/7 out of the Molino Fire Station, and I certainly appreciate the brave men and women who will be providing the service, be they volunteer or career,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said recently.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.