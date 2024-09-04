Highway 29 Southbound To I-10 Detour Begins Today

Starting today, drivers from Highway 29 southbound will be detoured to a temporary on-ramp to access I-10 eastbound. The temporary on-ramp will allow crews to reconstruct the interchange, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT reminds drivers that the Highway 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is also closed. Highway 29 northbound drivers will continue north and make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. Directional signage is in place to direct drivers through the work zone.

The $236 million project to construct all-new I-10 travel lanes and about a dozen bridges is expected to be complete by 2030. FDOT said 62,000 commuters travel through the corridor daily.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Click graphic to enlarge.