Highway 29 Southbound To I-10 Detour Begins Today

September 4, 2024

Starting today, drivers from Highway 29 southbound will be detoured to a temporary on-ramp to access I-10 eastbound. The temporary on-ramp will allow crews to reconstruct the interchange, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT reminds drivers that the Highway 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is also closed. Highway 29 northbound drivers will continue north and make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. Directional signage is in place to direct drivers through the work zone.

The $236 million project to construct all-new I-10 travel lanes and about a dozen bridges is expected to be complete by 2030. FDOT said 62,000 commuters travel through the corridor daily.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Click graphic to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 