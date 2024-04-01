$236 Million, 6-Year Major Project Beginning To Totally Rebuild Entire I-10, Highway 29 Interchange

A major $236 million Florida Department of Transportation reconstruction project is planned is beginning to completely rebuild the I-10 and Highway 29 interchange.

It will include construction of all-new I-10 travel lanes and about a dozen bridges over six years.

For a complete graphical look at project details, click here.

FDOT said 62,000 commuters travel through the corridor daily.

The project includes the following shown on the map above (the numbers correspond to the map, click to enlarge):

Construction of six new main lanes on I-10 through the center of the interchange, requiring six new bridges. Five existing I-10 bridges will be converted, and one new bridge will be constructed for ramps. Remove the I-10 loop ramp from I-10 to northbound Highway 29. Construct extended two-lane ramps east of the interchange. Replace the existing North Palafox and CSX bridges to accommodate widening of I-10. Modify the Highway 29 at Dairy Road intersection to allow eastbound and westbound traffic to I-10 from Diamond Dairy. Construct stormwater ponds (shown in blue on the map above).

The first steps of planning the massive project started in November 2005. The anticipated completion is the summer of 2030.

Noise walls will be constructed along I-10 to separate the roadway from the Hope Manor, Oak Forest/Lost Creek, Robins Ridge and Willow Tree Acres neighborhoods.

During the six-years of construction, nighttime single lane closures will occur on I-10 and Highway 29 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. At least one travel lane will be open at all times. During construction, drivers on I-10 and Highway 29 will periodically encounter temporary detours and lane shifts. Traffic pacing operations will also be used to slow I-10 traffic between Nine Mile Road and Scenic Highway between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday. The pacing operations will be used instead of full I-10 closures.

The I-10 seed limit will be reduced to from the current 60 mph to 50 mph.

FDOT just recently completed a $6.3 million project to resurface Highway 29 from Brent Lane to north of I-10, upgrade traffic signals and make Americans With Disability Act improvements.

FDOT will old a hybrid public meeting from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. on April 4 at the Marie Young Wedgewood Community Center at 6405 Wagner Road in Pensacola.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.