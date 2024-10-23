Northview Mini Cheer Clinic Is Friday

Northview High School is set to hold its annual Mini Chief Cheer Clinic on October 25, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the school gym. The clinic is open to children ages 4 to 12, offering an exciting opportunity for young participants to learn cheerleading skills.

For a fee of $35 per child, attendees will receive a shirt, snack, and drink. The clinic will focus on teaching individual cheer techniques, partner stunts, and spirit dances, all with an emphasis on having fun. The highlight of the event will be a special family performance at 7:10 p.m., where the children will showcase their new skills.

Additionally, participants will be invited to cheer alongside the Northview cheerleaders during an upcoming Northview Chief Friday night football game, offering them the chance to experience the excitement of cheering under the stadium lights.

Families are encouraged to dress their children in comfortable clothes and tennis shoes. Those interested can contact Lauren McCall at 850-572-6412 or by email at lauren.ashleymccall@yahoo.com, or Alexis Wilson at 251-253-3503 or email dwilson10@ecsdfl.us.

NorthEscambia.com photo/grahic.