Obreonne Parker Named Northview High School Teacher of The Year

October 22, 2024

Obreonne Parker was recently named the Northview High School Teacher of the Year.

Parker has been at Northview for 21 years. She now teaches ESE and is the OJT coordinator for ESE students. She has also served as the athletic director for Northview High School since 2017.

Parker is loved by her students and colleagues. Her hard work and care are evident in the positive environment that she creates for her students. When asked to reflect on her teaching career, she said, “Stay positive, love the kids, and continue to work hard because it pays off.”

She will now be in the running for the Escambia County Teacher of the Year, to be announced later this school year.

