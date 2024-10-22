Escambia, Perdido Rivers Dropping Closer To Historic Lows

Rivers in the North Escambia area are dropping closer to historic lows.

At Century, the Escambia River was at 2.8 feet and falling at 7 p.m. Monday; the all-time record low level was 1.30 feet in 1954. The Perdido River at Barrineau Park was at 1.05 feet Sunday night. Low water records for the Perdido River are not available.

During a 50-to-100-year drought in July 2011, the Escambia and Perdido rivers were at 2.9 and 1.3 feet, respectively.

With no rain forecast for at least the next week, both rivers are expected to continue to fall.

Pictured: The Escambia River at Century last Monday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.