Elementary Schools Celebrate 50th Day Of School With 1950s Flair

Area elementary schools marked a milestone Tuesday by celebrating the 50th day of school with a nostalgic nod to the 1950s. At Lipscomb Elementary School, students and staff embraced the throwback theme, donning poodle skirts, leather jackets, and other iconic ’50s attire.

The celebration highlighted the progress students have made in their first 50 days of learning. The day was designed to reinforce academic milestones while adding a fun, retro twist.

