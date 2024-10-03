Woman Charged With Telling Child Through Gaming Platform To Murder Infant

A 36-year-old Escambia County woman has been charged with allegedly instructing a child to murder an infant through a on online gaming platform.

Tara Alexis Sykes was charged with attempted murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Sykes had instructed a 10-year-old to purposefully drop a 2-month-old on a solid tile floor in an attempt to end the infant’s life.

On October 17th, ECSO investigators were contacted by the Gulf Coast Kids House in reference to a 2-month-old infant who had suffered serious injuries after being dropped on the kitchen floor by a 10-year-old. During the investigation, it was learned that the 10-year-old was communicating with Tara Sykes through the gaming platform Roblox.

The ECSO said that in the communication thread, Sykes instructed the 10-year-old on various methods to kill the infant. Sykes instructed the 10-year-old to drown the infant in the bathtub, burn the infant with scalding water, and drop the infant on the floor to kill the infant. Additionally, investigators said Sykes had instructed the 10-year-old on how to kill the adults the 10-year-old was temporarily living with by cutting their throats with a knife while they slept and burning their house by dousing bed sheets with aerosol spray and setting them on fire. The 10-year-old doused the sheets but was unable to carry out the other instructions.

Deputies said the “investigation will continue, and additional charges are possible as investigators continue to unwind this tragedy.”

“I have been in Law Enforcement for over 40 years and have never seen anything quite like this. I am truly disturbed by the circumstances and the thought that anyone could think like this, let alone instruct these acts to be carried out. There is something really wrong with her,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simons said.