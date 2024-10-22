Escambia Motorcyclist Killed in Santa Rosa County Crash

October 22, 2024

A 48-year-old Escambia County motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash Monday evening in Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old male driver from Pace was traveling east in a Chevrolet Malibu on Berryhill Road approaching Gardenview Road when he made a left turn into path of Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by the Pensacola man.

The motorcyclist. who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the 6:26 p.m. crash. The teen driver was not injured.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 