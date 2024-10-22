Escambia Motorcyclist Killed in Santa Rosa County Crash

A 48-year-old Escambia County motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash Monday evening in Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old male driver from Pace was traveling east in a Chevrolet Malibu on Berryhill Road approaching Gardenview Road when he made a left turn into path of Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by the Pensacola man.

The motorcyclist. who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the 6:26 p.m. crash. The teen driver was not injured.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

